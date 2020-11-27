Inditex Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 27,50 Euro belassen. Die Analysten strichen die Aktie des Modekonzerns in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach einer seit Juli sehr starken Kursentwicklung zwar von der Liste "European Recovery Ideas", bleiben für die Aktie aber weiterhin positiv gestimmt. Sie sehen Inditex als einen langfristigen Gewinner der Branche. Die kommenden Quartalszahlen sollten zeigen, dass der Konzern seine Kosten unter Kontrolle habe. Das Unternehmen sei in einer guten Position, seine Sonderausschüttungen ab 2021 wieder aufzunehmen./tav/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.11.2020 / 17:34 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.11.2020 / 00:45 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
27,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
27,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,57%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
28,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,96%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|ROUNDUP: Inditex kehrt in die Gewinnzone zurück - Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
|16.09.20
|KORREKTUR: Inditex kehrt in die Gewinnzone zurück (dpa-AFX)
|16.09.20
|Inditex kehrt in die Gewinnzone zurück (dpa-AFX)
|16.09.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley senkt Inditex auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 18 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|14.09.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Inditex auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 26 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|01.09.20
|ROUNDUP: Corona-Krise brockt Modekonzern Inditex Quartalsverlust ein (dpa-AFX)
|10.06.20
|Corona-Krise brockt Modekonzern Inditex ersten Quartalsverlust seit Jahren ein (dpa-AFX)
|10.06.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Inditex auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 27 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|10.06.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|27.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.20
|Inditex Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|27.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.20
|Inditex Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|27.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.20
|Inditex Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.09.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.20
|Inditex buy
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|14.09.20
|Inditex Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.03.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.03.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.12.19
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.12.19
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|23.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.10.20
|Inditex Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.09.20
|Inditex market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|28,05
|0,29%
Aktienempfehlungen
|27.11.20
|JCDecaux Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.20
|NORMA Group buy
|Baader Bank
|27.11.20
|Infineon Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|27.11.20
|Covestro buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.11.20
|Medios buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.11.20
|Dürr buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.11.20
|Schneider Electric Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.11.20
|Siemens Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.11.20
|Medios buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.11.20
|ArcelorMittal kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|27.11.20
|WACKER CHEMIE neutral
|Morgan Stanley
|27.11.20
|Amadeus IT buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.11.20
|KRONES Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|27.11.20
|MorphoSys kaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|27.11.20
|ASML NV buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.11.20
|Covestro buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.11.20
|Novartis Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.11.20
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.11.20
|SAP Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.11.20
|LEONI Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.11.20
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.11.20
|ASML NV market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.11.20
|Infineon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.11.20
|Siltronic Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.11.20
|CTS Eventim Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.11.20
|Siemens Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.11.20
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.11.20
|AXA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.11.20
|EssilorLuxottica kaufen
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.11.20
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.11.20
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.11.20
|Pernod Ricard overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.11.20
|Diageo overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.11.20
|Shel b Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.11.20
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.11.20
|Medios buy
|Warburg Research
|27.11.20
|Fraport Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.11.20
|Deutsche Börse overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.20
|Wizz Air overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.20
|Ryanair overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.20
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.11.20
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.11.20
|Covestro add
|Baader Bank
|26.11.20
|Fresenius kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.11.20
|Salesforce buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.11.20
|BP buy
|UBS AG
|26.11.20
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.11.20
|Daimler buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.11.20
|BMW Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.