27.11.2020 10:19:48

Inditex Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 27,50 Euro belassen. Die Analysten strichen die Aktie des Modekonzerns in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach einer seit Juli sehr starken Kursentwicklung zwar von der Liste "European Recovery Ideas", bleiben für die Aktie aber weiterhin positiv gestimmt. Sie sehen Inditex als einen langfristigen Gewinner der Branche. Die kommenden Quartalszahlen sollten zeigen, dass der Konzern seine Kosten unter Kontrolle habe. Das Unternehmen sei in einer guten Position, seine Sonderausschüttungen ab 2021 wieder aufzunehmen./tav/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.11.2020 / 17:34 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.11.2020 / 00:45 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Outperform
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
27,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
27,94 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,57%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
28,05 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,96%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
27.11.20 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.11.20 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.11.20 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.11.20 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.10.20 Inditex Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 28,05 0,29% Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Aktienempfehlungen

27.11.20 JCDecaux Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.11.20 NORMA Group buy Baader Bank
27.11.20 Infineon Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
27.11.20 Covestro buy Kepler Cheuvreux
27.11.20 Medios buy Kepler Cheuvreux
27.11.20 Dürr buy Kepler Cheuvreux
27.11.20 Schneider Electric Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.11.20 Siemens Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.11.20 Medios buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.20 ArcelorMittal kaufen Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
27.11.20 WACKER CHEMIE neutral Morgan Stanley
27.11.20 Amadeus IT buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.20 KRONES Halten Independent Research GmbH
27.11.20 MorphoSys kaufen Independent Research GmbH
27.11.20 ASML NV buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.11.20 Covestro buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.11.20 Novartis Underweight Barclays Capital
27.11.20 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.11.20 SAP Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.11.20 LEONI Verkaufen DZ BANK
27.11.20 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral UBS AG
27.11.20 ASML NV market-perform Bernstein Research
27.11.20 Infineon Outperform Bernstein Research
27.11.20 Siltronic Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.11.20 CTS Eventim Verkaufen DZ BANK
27.11.20 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.11.20 Siemens Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.11.20 BNP Paribas Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.11.20 AXA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.11.20 EssilorLuxottica kaufen RBC Capital Markets
27.11.20 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.11.20 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
27.11.20 Pernod Ricard overweight Morgan Stanley
27.11.20 Diageo overweight Morgan Stanley
27.11.20 Shel b Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.11.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.11.20 Medios buy Warburg Research
27.11.20 Fraport Underperform RBC Capital Markets
27.11.20 Deutsche Börse overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.11.20 Wizz Air overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.11.20 Ryanair overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.11.20 easyJet Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.11.20 Nordex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.11.20 Covestro add Baader Bank
26.11.20 Fresenius kaufen DZ BANK
26.11.20 Salesforce buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.11.20 BP buy UBS AG
26.11.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.11.20 Daimler buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.11.20 BMW Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store