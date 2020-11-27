NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 27,50 Euro belassen. Die Analysten strichen die Aktie des Modekonzerns in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach einer seit Juli sehr starken Kursentwicklung zwar von der Liste "European Recovery Ideas", bleiben für die Aktie aber weiterhin positiv gestimmt. Sie sehen Inditex als einen langfristigen Gewinner der Branche. Die kommenden Quartalszahlen sollten zeigen, dass der Konzern seine Kosten unter Kontrolle habe. Das Unternehmen sei in einer guten Position, seine Sonderausschüttungen ab 2021 wieder aufzunehmen./tav/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.11.2020 / 17:34 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.11.2020 / 00:45 / ET



