Inditex overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. In einem extrem harten ersten Quartal mit kräftigen Umsatzrückgängen und einem noch härteren Monat April habe es der Textilhändler dennoch geschafft, positiv mit seinen Bruttomargen zu überraschen, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2020 / 18:35 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.06.2020 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
27,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
26,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,78%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
25,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,26%
|Analyst Name::
Chiara Battistini
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|25,65
|-1,42%
