NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. In einem extrem harten ersten Quartal mit kräftigen Umsatzrückgängen und einem noch härteren Monat April habe es der Textilhändler dennoch geschafft, positiv mit seinen Bruttomargen zu überraschen, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2020 / 18:35 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.06.2020 / 00:15 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.