NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Vorabzahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Dem Modekonzern sei es im zweiten Quartal einmal mehr gelungen, die Gewinnerwartungen zu übertreffen, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Einschätzung. Vor allem die Margenentwicklung sei erfreulich./mf/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 07:44 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 07:44 / BST





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.