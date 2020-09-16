NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal von 27 auf 28 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Nach H&M am Vortag habe nun auch der spanische Textilhändler robust abgeschnitten, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Battistini hob die Flexibilität des Geschäftsmodells von Inditex hervor und erhöhte ihre Prognosen insbesondere für 2020 deutlich./la/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 14:34 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 14:38 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.