16.09.2020 16:24:15

Inditex overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal von 27 auf 28 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Nach H&M am Vortag habe nun auch der spanische Textilhändler robust abgeschnitten, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Battistini hob die Flexibilität des Geschäftsmodells von Inditex hervor und erhöhte ihre Prognosen insbesondere für 2020 deutlich./la/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 14:34 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 14:38 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
28,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
25,72 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
8,86%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
25,34 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,50%
Analyst Name::
Chiara Battistini 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

