NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Inditex vor Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Sie rechne mit einem im Kontext der aktuellen Bedingungen erfreulichen dritten Geschäftsquartal des Textilhändlers, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der um Währungseinflüsse bereinigte Umsatz sollte um zehn Prozent gesunken sein. Ab Mitte Oktober sollten die steigenden Corona-Infektionszahlen und die daraus resultierenden Restriktionen zu einer Geschäftsverschlechterung geführt haben./gl/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2020 / 20:58 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / 00:15 / GMT



