Inditex overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Inditex vor Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Sie rechne mit einem im Kontext der aktuellen Bedingungen erfreulichen dritten Geschäftsquartal des Textilhändlers, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der um Währungseinflüsse bereinigte Umsatz sollte um zehn Prozent gesunken sein. Ab Mitte Oktober sollten die steigenden Corona-Infektionszahlen und die daraus resultierenden Restriktionen zu einer Geschäftsverschlechterung geführt haben./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2020 / 20:58 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
28,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
27,56 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1,60%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
27,47 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,93%
Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

