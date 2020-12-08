Inditex overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Inditex vor Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Sie rechne mit einem im Kontext der aktuellen Bedingungen erfreulichen dritten Geschäftsquartal des Textilhändlers, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der um Währungseinflüsse bereinigte Umsatz sollte um zehn Prozent gesunken sein. Ab Mitte Oktober sollten die steigenden Corona-Infektionszahlen und die daraus resultierenden Restriktionen zu einer Geschäftsverschlechterung geführt haben./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2020 / 20:58 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
28,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
27,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,60%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
27,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,93%
|Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|27,47
|-0,62%
