NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Das dritte Quartal habe den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Aus Sicht der Expertin reflektieren die Zahlen die zweite Welle an Ladenschließungen./ssc/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 08:18 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 08:18 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.