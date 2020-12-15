NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Geschäftszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Diese seien weitgehend wie erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Gut habe die spanische Bekleidungskette im Online-Geschäft abgeschnitten. Das Umfeld bleibe jedoch schwierig./bek/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:14 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:15 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.