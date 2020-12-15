15.12.2020 18:21:56

Inditex overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Geschäftszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Diese seien weitgehend wie erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Gut habe die spanische Bekleidungskette im Online-Geschäft abgeschnitten. Das Umfeld bleibe jedoch schwierig./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:14 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
28,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
26,84 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4,32%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
26,90 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,09%
Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 26,90 -3,34% Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

© 2020 Börse-Online.
