Inditex overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Geschäftszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Diese seien weitgehend wie erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Gut habe die spanische Bekleidungskette im Online-Geschäft abgeschnitten. Das Umfeld bleibe jedoch schwierig./bek/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:14 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
28,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
26,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,32%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
26,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,09%
|Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|26,90
|-3,34%
