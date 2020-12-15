NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat Inditex nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Die operative Geschäftsentwicklung des Textilhändlers sei leicht schlechter gewesen als von ihm erwartet, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Zugleich lobte er jedoch den "sehr gesunden Barmittelbestand". Wegen coronabedingter neuerlicher Geschäftsschließungen könnte die Erholung der Geschäfte aber etwas langsamer vonstatten gehen als aktuell am Markt erwartet werde./ck/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 03:53 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 03:59 / ET



