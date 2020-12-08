HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Instone nach einer Online-Investorenveranstaltung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Immobilien-Projektentwickler sei gut positioniert, um Chancen in der Branche zu nutzen, schrieb Analyst Philipp Kaiser in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / 08:15 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.