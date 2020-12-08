Instone Real Estate Group buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Instone nach einer Online-Investorenveranstaltung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Immobilien-Projektentwickler sei gut positioniert, um Chancen in der Branche zu nutzen, schrieb Analyst Philipp Kaiser in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / 08:15 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Instone Real Estate Group AG buy
|Unternehmen:
Instone Real Estate Group AG
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
30,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
20,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
46,70%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
20,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,06%
|Analyst Name::
Philipp Kaiser
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Instone Real Estate Group AG
|21,00
|2,69%
