28.07.2020 10:42:47

International Consolidated Airlines buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) vor dem Hintergrund einer möglichen Kapitalerhöhung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie von Analyst Jaime Rowbotham hervor./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.07.2020 / 06:07 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
4,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,82 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
119,60%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

