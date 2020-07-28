In der neuen Ausgabe von €uro am Sonntag. Jetzt digital lesen -w-
International Consolidated Airlines buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) vor dem Hintergrund einer möglichen Kapitalerhöhung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie von Analyst Jaime Rowbotham hervor./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.07.2020 / 06:07 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
4,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,82 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
119,60%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|British-Airways-Mutter IAG erwägt milliardenschwere Kapitalerhöhung (dpa-AFX)
|24.07.20
|British-Airways-Mutter IAG verschafft sich Finanzspritze von American Express (dpa-AFX)
|24.07.20
|British-Airways-Mutter IAG dreht Wiener Tochter Level das Licht aus (dpa-AFX)
|18.06.20
|RATING: S&P hält Lufthansa und IAG nur noch für 'Ramsch' (dpa-AFX)
|20.05.20
|ROUNDUP: Air France-KLM und British-Airways-Mutter IAG mit Milliardenverlusten (dpa-AFX)
|07.05.20
|British-Airways-Mutter IAG setzt in Corona-Krise auf Staatshilfe (dpa-AFX)
|07.05.20
|British-Airways-Mutter IAG fliegt Verlust ein - 12 000 Jobs auf der Kippe (dpa-AFX)
|28.04.20
|VIRUS: British-Airways-Mutter IAG streicht Schlussdividende (dpa-AFX)
|02.04.20
|mehr
