International Consolidated Airlines Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Erreichen des unveränderten Kursziels von 220 Pence von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft. Nach der starken Optimismusrally sei es für die Airline-Papiere Zeit für eine Verschnaufpause, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.03.2021 / 07:19 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Hold
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,94 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,61%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
Aktienempfehlungen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|2,26
|-5,88%
Aktienempfehlungen
