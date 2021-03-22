FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Erreichen des unveränderten Kursziels von 220 Pence von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft. Nach der starken Optimismusrally sei es für die Airline-Papiere Zeit für eine Verschnaufpause, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ag/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.03.2021 / 07:19 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.