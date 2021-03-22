22.03.2021 09:28:17

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Erreichen des unveränderten Kursziels von 220 Pence von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft. Nach der starken Optimismusrally sei es für die Airline-Papiere Zeit für eine Verschnaufpause, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.03.2021 / 07:19 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Hold
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
2,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,94 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13,61%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

09:28 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
18.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel

