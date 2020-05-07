Neuer Glanz: Alles, was Anleger über die Goldpreis-Rally wissen müssen. Jetzt in der neuen Ausgabe von €uro am Sonntag. Hier digital lesen!-w-
07.05.2020 21:29:50

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 250 auf 240 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit etwas niedrigeren Gewinnschätzungen reflektiere sie das aktuelle diesjährige Kapazitätsszenario der Fluggesellschafts-Holding, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2020 / 18:50 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,90 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
26,02%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Venetia Baden-Powell 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

