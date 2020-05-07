International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 250 auf 240 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit etwas niedrigeren Gewinnschätzungen reflektiere sie das aktuelle diesjährige Kapazitätsszenario der Fluggesellschafts-Holding, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2020 / 18:50 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,90 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,02%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Venetia Baden-Powell
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|ROUNDUP: Air France-KLM und British-Airways-Mutter IAG mit Milliardenverlusten (dpa-AFX)
|07.05.20
|British-Airways-Mutter IAG setzt in Corona-Krise auf Staatshilfe (dpa-AFX)
|07.05.20
|British-Airways-Mutter IAG fliegt Verlust ein - 12 000 Jobs auf der Kippe (dpa-AFX)
|28.04.20
|VIRUS: British-Airways-Mutter IAG streicht Schlussdividende (dpa-AFX)
|02.04.20
|VIRUS: British-Airways-Mutter IAG kürzt Flugprogramm um mindestens 75 Prozent (dpa-AFX)
|16.03.20
|VIRUS: Spanien verbietet alle Italien-Flüge und schließt das Parlament (dpa-AFX)
|10.03.20
|VIRUS: British Airways streicht alle Flüge von und nach Italien am Dienstag (dpa-AFX)
|10.03.20
|VIRUS/ROUNDUP: Coronavirus trifft auch IAG und Easyjet - Aktien sacken ab (dpa-AFX)
|28.02.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|11:36
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11:36
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11:36
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|29.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|2,22
|0,41%
Aktienempfehlungen
|11:46
|Linde buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:40
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:38
|Siemens Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:37
|PUMA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|11:36
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:12
|ProSiebenSat1 Media Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:11
|JCDecaux Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:10
|Koenig & Bauer Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:09
|zooplus Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:08
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:08
|ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:07
|Jungheinrich Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:02
|Bechtle Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:55
|Lufthansa Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:54
|Rheinmetall buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:24
|Siemens buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:19
|ING Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:18
|ING Group Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:14
|ING Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:59
|ING Group buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:27
|Linde buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:14
|DEUTZ buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:14
|Knorr-Bremse Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08:59
|Siemens overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:56
|Jungheinrich Reduce
|Baader Bank
|08:55
|Bechtle add
|Baader Bank
|08:47
|Zalando Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08:38
|Linde Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:33
|zooplus Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08:20
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:18
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:09
|Infineon buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:41
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:25
|Fraport Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:24
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.05.20
|UniCredit Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.05.20
|Lufthansa Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.20
|ProSiebenSat1 Media overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.20
|Infineon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.05.20
|PUMA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|PUMA buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.20
|HelloFresh overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.20
|HeidelbergCement Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.20
|HeidelbergCement buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.20
|K+S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.20
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.20
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets