International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Aktie der International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 727 Pence belassen. Große Fluggesellschaften wie IAG dürften dem Beispiel der globalen Partnerschaften von Delta Airlines folgen, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Für American Airlines und IAG beziehungsweise United Airlines und Lufthansa stelle das Vorgehen von Delta eine Herausforderung dar./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.01.2020 / 17:00 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.01.2020 / 04:03 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
7,27 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
6,18 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
17,60%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name::
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

