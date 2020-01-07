ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Aktie der International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 727 Pence belassen. Große Fluggesellschaften wie IAG dürften dem Beispiel der globalen Partnerschaften von Delta Airlines folgen, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Für American Airlines und IAG beziehungsweise United Airlines und Lufthansa stelle das Vorgehen von Delta eine Herausforderung dar./bek/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.01.2020 / 17:00 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.01.2020 / 04:03 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.