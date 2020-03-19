Intesa Sanpaolo buy
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,90 auf 2,30 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Domenico Santoro kürzte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie für italienische Banken. Grund seien höhere Annahmen für Kostenrisiken und niedrigere Gebühren. Die Aktienkurse hingen nun aber vor allem ab von Berichten zu den Zahlen der Coronavirus-Infektionen und den Antworten der Regierungen und Notenbanken auf die Krise./ajx/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2020 / 17:42 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.03.2020 / 03:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
2,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
57,34%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,43 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
60,79%
|Analyst Name::
Domenico Santoro
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|1,43
|1,65%
