Dividenden in Gefahr. Wer trotz Krise gute Renditen bietet. Jetzt in BÖRSE ONLINE - digital mit fast 10% Preisvorteil.-w-
19.03.2020 08:00:11

Intesa Sanpaolo buy

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,90 auf 2,30 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Domenico Santoro kürzte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie für italienische Banken. Grund seien höhere Annahmen für Kostenrisiken und niedrigere Gebühren. Die Aktienkurse hingen nun aber vor allem ab von Berichten zu den Zahlen der Coronavirus-Infektionen und den Antworten der Regierungen und Notenbanken auf die Krise./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2020 / 17:42 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.03.2020 / 03:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
HSBC 		Kursziel:
2,30 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,46 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
57,34%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1,43 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
60,79%
Analyst Name::
Domenico Santoro 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
08:00 Intesa Sanpaolo buy HSBC
21.02.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
18.02.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
18.02.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 1,43 1,65% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Aktienempfehlungen

12:31 VINCI overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:30 Fraport Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:29 Grand City Properties Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
12:28 HUGO BOSS kaufen DZ BANK
12:27 Fresenius Medical Care kaufen DZ BANK
12:02 Eni buy UBS AG
12:00 Instone Real Estate Group buy Kepler Cheuvreux
12:00 Aroundtown SA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:59 FUCHS PETROLUB Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:58 SAF-Holland SA Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
11:58 ArcelorMittal buy UBS AG
11:55 HeidelbergCement buy UBS AG
11:54 KRONES buy UBS AG
11:54 HUGO BOSS buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:52 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
11:50 Wirecard buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
11:48 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:47 Inditex buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:46 HeidelbergCement Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:19 TOTAL buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:19 Eni buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:19 BP buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:17 KRONES Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
11:14 Inditex buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:13 freenet buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:13 Koenig & Bauer Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:11 Jungheinrich Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:06 Rheinmetall Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:06 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:05 HELLA GmbH & Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:05 Continental Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:03 Lufthansa Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
10:57 WashTec buy Warburg Research
10:55 PATRIZIA Immobilien buy Warburg Research
10:54 Jungheinrich buy Warburg Research
10:46 Instone Real Estate Group buy Warburg Research
10:45 HELLA GmbH & buy Warburg Research
10:44 SAF-Holland SA Hold Warburg Research
10:44 NORMA Group buy Warburg Research
10:43 FUCHS PETROLUB Sell Warburg Research
10:42 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Hold Warburg Research
10:42 DEUTZ buy Warburg Research
10:41 GEA Sell Warburg Research
10:27 GEA Sell Deutsche Bank AG
10:24 Jungheinrich buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:21 BT Group buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:21 Orange buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:21 Telefonica buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:20 Vodafone Group buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:04 Rio Tinto buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store