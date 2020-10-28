Intesa Sanpaolo buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,40 auf 2,35 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Weitere Lockdowns erhöhten die Risiken für den Bankensektor, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für Intesa Sanpaolo spreche jedoch unter anderem eine hohe Dividendenrendite./mf/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2020 / 12:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.10.2020 / 12:45 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,35 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
62,55%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
63,19%
|Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|1,44
|-4,00%
