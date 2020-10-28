28.10.2020 09:34:05

Intesa Sanpaolo buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,40 auf 2,35 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Weitere Lockdowns erhöhten die Risiken für den Bankensektor, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für Intesa Sanpaolo spreche jedoch unter anderem eine hohe Dividendenrendite./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2020 / 12:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.10.2020 / 12:45 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
2,35 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,45 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
62,55%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1,44 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
63,19%
Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

