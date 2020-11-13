NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,15 auf 2,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die italienische Großbank habe das Zeug für eine beschleunigte Reduzierung fauler Kredite und deutlichere Kostensenkungen im vierten Quartal, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.11.2020 / 17:29 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.11.2020 / 00:00 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.