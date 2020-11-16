Intesa Sanpaolo buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,35 Euro belassen. Die Aktie der italienischen Bank sei nach wie vor attraktiv, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei die Aussicht auf Dividendenkürzungen wenig hilfreich./ck/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 05:04 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 05:04 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,35 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,49%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,41%
|Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|1,84
|1,40%
