Intesa Sanpaolo buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,30 Euro belassen. Angesichts etlicher Sondereffekte sei das Zahlenwerk der italienischen Bank schwere Kost, doch die Geschäftstrends schienen solide zu sein, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 08:02 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 08:02 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,07 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,90%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,47%
|Analyst Name::
Benjie Creelan-Sandford
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-AFX)
|14:37
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 2,40 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 1,55 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo sieht noch mehr Kredite gefährdet - Gewinnziel steht trotzdem (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman nimmt Intesa Sanpaolo mit 'Neutral' wieder auf (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo legt Milliardensumme für faule Kredite zurück (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
mehr
|14:26
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:16
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2,08
|2,71%
