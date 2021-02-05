05.02.2021 14:16:22

Intesa Sanpaolo buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,30 Euro belassen. Angesichts etlicher Sondereffekte sei das Zahlenwerk der italienischen Bank schwere Kost, doch die Geschäftstrends schienen solide zu sein, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 08:02 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 08:02 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
2,30 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,07 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
10,90%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2,08 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,47%
Analyst Name::
Benjie Creelan-Sandford 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
14:26 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:16 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.01.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight Barclays Capital
19.01.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 2,08 2,71% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Aktienempfehlungen

14:26 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:16 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:13 RWE kaufen DZ BANK
14:13 London Stock Exchange (LSE Outperform Credit Suisse Group
14:09 RWE overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:08 Linde add Baader Bank
14:08 Linde market-perform Bernstein Research
14:07 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri Equal weight Barclays Capital
14:02 Nokia Equal weight Barclays Capital
13:58 GlaxoSmithKline Underweight Barclays Capital
13:57 Rheinmetall buy Warburg Research
13:51 DWS Group GmbH & overweight Barclays Capital
13:50 Deutsche Bank Verkaufen Independent Research GmbH
13:50 DWS Group GmbH & kaufen Independent Research GmbH
13:49 RATIONAL Verkaufen Independent Research GmbH
13:49 Deutsche Bank Underweight Barclays Capital
12:59 Unilever Underperform RBC Capital Markets
12:57 Daimler Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
12:42 RWE Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:38 Unilever Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:31 Sanofi overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:29 VINCI overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:23 SAP Outperform Bernstein Research
12:22 BNP Paribas overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:21 Talanx overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:17 ASML NV market-perform Bernstein Research
12:13 Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie Hold Warburg Research
12:12 Infineon Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:12 Sanofi buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:12 Delivery Hero neutral Independent Research GmbH
12:11 Bayer kaufen Independent Research GmbH
12:11 BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:10 VINCI buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:10 RTL Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:10 Rheinmetall kaufen Independent Research GmbH
12:09 ProSiebenSat1 Media buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:09 Roche Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:08 ASML NV buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:08 Talanx kaufen DZ BANK
12:07 SMA Solar Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:05 Roche Neutral Credit Suisse Group
12:04 AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B Outperform Credit Suisse Group
12:03 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform Credit Suisse Group
12:02 RATIONAL Hold Warburg Research
12:02 JOST Werke buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12:02 RWE buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:02 Bechtle Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:02 RATIONAL Sell Deutsche Bank AG
12:00 RWE Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
App Store Play Store
© 2021 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store