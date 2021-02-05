05.02.2021 14:26:47

Intesa Sanpaolo buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Die italienische Bank habe das vergangene Jahr stark abgeschlossen, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 13:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2,40 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,07 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15,72%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2,08 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,27%
Analyst Name::
Jean-Francois Neuez 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:26 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:16 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.01.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight Barclays Capital
19.01.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 2,08 2,71% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

14:26 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:16 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
