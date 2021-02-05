Intesa Sanpaolo buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Die italienische Bank habe das vergangene Jahr stark abgeschlossen, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./gl/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 13:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,07 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,72%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,27%
|Analyst Name::
Jean-Francois Neuez
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-AFX)
|14:37
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 2,40 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 1,55 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo sieht noch mehr Kredite gefährdet - Gewinnziel steht trotzdem (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman nimmt Intesa Sanpaolo mit 'Neutral' wieder auf (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo legt Milliardensumme für faule Kredite zurück (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|mehr
