NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Die italienische Bank habe das vergangene Jahr stark abgeschlossen, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./gl/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 13:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.