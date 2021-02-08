Intesa Sanpaolo buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,35 auf 2,45 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Beim näheren Betrachten der Zahlen für das vierte Quartal komme er im Vergleich zu seiner ersten Reaktion zu einer positiveren Einschätzung, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2021 / 02:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2021 / 02:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,45 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,82%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,50%
|Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 2,40 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 1,55 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo sieht noch mehr Kredite gefährdet - Gewinnziel steht trotzdem (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman nimmt Intesa Sanpaolo mit 'Neutral' wieder auf (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo legt Milliardensumme für faule Kredite zurück (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|15:02
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:16
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:45
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|05.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15:02
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:16
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:45
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|05.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15:02
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:16
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:45
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|05.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|06.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2,10
|1,01%
Aktienempfehlungen
|15:19
|VINCI buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:13
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:02
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:01
|Sanofi Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:40
|RWE Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:40
|SMA Solar Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:35
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:34
|BHP Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:34
|Rio Tinto overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:33
|Linde kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14:33
|RWE Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14:25
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|Oddo BHF
|14:24
|Deutsche Post Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14:21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|14:18
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|14:16
|BNP Paribas overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|14:15
|Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|14:10
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
|14:05
|LOréal overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:04
|Linde overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:03
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:03
|Sanofi overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:00
|Unilever buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:56
|HELLA GmbH & buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:55
|RWE buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:28
|1&1 Drillisch Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:16
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:16
|Linde buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:12
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:12
|Alstom Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:02
|Unilever buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:02
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:01
|Sanofi Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:01
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:00
|LOréal buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:54
|Deutsche Post buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:52
|Fraport buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:51
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:46
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:45
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|11:44
|AstraZeneca Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:43
|Linde buy
|UBS AG
|11:41
|RWE Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:39
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:33
|1&1 Drillisch Halten
|DZ BANK
|11:30
|United Internet Halten
|DZ BANK
|11:22
|LANXESS Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:16
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|UBS AG
|10:56
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:39
|Flutter Entertainment overweight
|Morgan Stanley