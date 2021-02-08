08.02.2021 11:45:25

Intesa Sanpaolo buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,35 auf 2,45 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Beim näheren Betrachten der Zahlen für das vierte Quartal komme er im Vergleich zu seiner ersten Reaktion zu einer positiveren Einschätzung, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2021 / 02:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2021 / 02:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
2,45 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,06 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18,82%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2,10 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,50%
Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

