Intesa Sanpaolo buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 von 2,30 auf 2,45 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die italienische Bank habe mit ihren Resultaten Stärke in wichtigen Kernbereichen demonstriert, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die bereits gestiegenen Konsensschätzungen dürften noch weiter nach oben revidiert werden./gl/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.02.2021 / 15:48 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.02.2021 / 04:45 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,45 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,85%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,89%
|Analyst Name::
Benjie Creelan-Sandford
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2,10
|1,06%
