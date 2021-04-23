Jetzt in der neuen Ausgabe von BÖRSE ONLINE. Hier digital lesen. -w-
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,65 auf 2,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das erste Quartal der italienischen Banken deute auf ein durchwachsenes Geschäftsumfeld hin, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die hohe Rendite spreche unterdessen für Intesa./mf/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2021 / 06:44 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,23 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,83%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,21 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,31%
|Analyst Name::
Jean-Francois Neuez
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 2,40 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 1,55 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo sieht noch mehr Kredite gefährdet - Gewinnziel steht trotzdem (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman nimmt Intesa Sanpaolo mit 'Neutral' wieder auf (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo legt Milliardensumme für faule Kredite zurück (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|10:13
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|10:13
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|10:13
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|19.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2,21
|-0,36%
Aktienempfehlungen
|10:59
|LafargeHolcim Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:55
|Nestlé buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:54
|Jungheinrich Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:53
|FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|Warburg Research
|10:50
|Lufthansa Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:47
|NORMA Group buy
|Warburg Research
|10:47
|Jungheinrich buy
|Warburg Research
|10:44
|LPKF Laser & Electronics buy
|Warburg Research
|10:36
|Pernod Ricard buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:35
|Sixt buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:23
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:22
|LPKF Laser & Electronics buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:16
|Nestlé add
|Baader Bank
|10:15
|Vivendi Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:13
|UniCredit buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:13
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:07
|Daimler buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:01
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:01
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:57
|Sixt buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:40
|Software Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:31
|Daimler overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:20
|Enel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:20
|Iberdrola SA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:54
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:53
|Nestlé buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:47
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:46
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:45
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:28
|Software add
|Baader Bank
|08:03
|Daimler Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:57
|Roche Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:56
|SAP buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:56
|VINCI overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:54
|Infineon overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:53
|Assicurazioni Generali Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:52
|Standard Chartered buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:51
|Lloyds Banking Group buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:50
|HSBC Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:42
|Nestlé overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:40
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:40
|TAG Immobilien buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:39
|LEG Immobilien buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:39
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:39
|Vonovia buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:36
|Allianz buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:34
|SAP Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:34
|Sartorius vz Sell
|UBS AG
|22.04.21
|Renault Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.21
|Vivendi overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.