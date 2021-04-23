 Intesa Sanpaolo buy von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - 23.04.21 - BÖRSE ONLINE

23.04.2021 10:13:24

Intesa Sanpaolo buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,65 auf 2,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das erste Quartal der italienischen Banken deute auf ein durchwachsenes Geschäftsumfeld hin, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die hohe Rendite spreche unterdessen für Intesa./mf/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2021 / 06:44 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2,70 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,23 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
20,83%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2,21 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,31%
Analyst Name::
Jean-Francois Neuez 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 2,21 -0,36% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

