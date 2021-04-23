Intesa Sanpaolo buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,65 auf 2,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das erste Quartal der italienischen Banken deute auf ein durchwachsenes Geschäftsumfeld hin, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die hohe Rendite spreche unterdessen für Intesa./mf/ajx



