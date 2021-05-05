Intesa Sanpaolo buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,69 Euro belassen. Auf den ersten Blick sei das Ergebnis der italienischen Bank robust gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 12:53 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,69 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,47%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,31 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,40%
|Analyst Name::
Jean-Francois Neuez
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Intesa Sanpaolo überrascht mit Gewinnsprung (dpa-AFX)
|14:31
|Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 2,40 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 1,55 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo sieht noch mehr Kredite gefährdet - Gewinnziel steht trotzdem (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman nimmt Intesa Sanpaolo mit 'Neutral' wieder auf (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|16:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:26
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|16:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:26
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|16:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:26
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2,31
|-1,51%
Aktienempfehlungen
|18:34
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17:13
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17:07
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16:44
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:41
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:19
|HUGO BOSS Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|15:42
|Under Armour buy
|UBS AG
|15:31
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|UBS AG
|15:30
|Infineon kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15:29
|alstria office REIT-AG Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14:59
|FUCHS PETROLUB kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14:25
|Siemens Healthineers kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14:25
|Airbus Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:24
|NORMA Group kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14:00
|Merck kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13:38
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:55
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:49
|Siemens Energy overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:42
|Koenig & Bauer buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12:40
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:40
|NORMA Group buy
|Baader Bank
|12:38
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12:22
|METRO (St Hold
|Warburg Research
|12:20
|Infineon Hold
|Warburg Research
|12:19
|HORNBACH Hold
|DZ BANK
|12:18
|Hannover Rück kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:17
|Elmos Semiconductor buy
|Warburg Research
|12:12
|NORMA Group buy
|Warburg Research
|12:03
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:59
|BNP Paribas buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:56
|Merck Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:50
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:36
|Pfizer Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:35
|Under Armour overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:34
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:33
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:33
|RATIONAL Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11:33
|Apple overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:32
|AXA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:32
|METRO (St Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11:28
|LEONI Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:28
|Koenig & Bauer Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:27
|HelloFresh buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:27
|QIAGEN buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:27
|alstria office REIT-AG Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:26
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:26
|Vonovia buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:25
|RATIONAL Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:22
|Deutsche Post add
|Baader Bank