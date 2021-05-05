NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,69 Euro belassen. Auf den ersten Blick sei das Ergebnis der italienischen Bank robust gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 12:53 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.