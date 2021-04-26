 Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen von Barclays Capital - 26.04.21 - BÖRSE ONLINE

26.04.2021 08:35:00

Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,40 auf 2,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Frage sei, ob sich die Schwäche der italienischen Großbanken in puncto Zinsüberschuss und die Stärke bei den Gebühreneinnahmen im ersten Quartal fortgesetzt habe, schrieb Analystin Paola Sabbione in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Mit Blick auf die Quartalszahlen bevorzuge sie Intesa Sanpaolo./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2021 / 21:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2021 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. kaufen
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
2,80 €
Rating jetzt:
kaufen		 Kurs*:
2,22 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
26,24%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2,22 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,33%
Analyst Name::
Paola Sabbione 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

