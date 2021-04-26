Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,40 auf 2,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Frage sei, ob sich die Schwäche der italienischen Großbanken in puncto Zinsüberschuss und die Stärke bei den Gebühreneinnahmen im ersten Quartal fortgesetzt habe, schrieb Analystin Paola Sabbione in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Mit Blick auf die Quartalszahlen bevorzuge sie Intesa Sanpaolo./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2021 / 21:02 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2021 / 04:00 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.