Jetzt in der neuen Ausgabe von BÖRSE ONLINE. Hier digital lesen. -w-
Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,40 auf 2,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Frage sei, ob sich die Schwäche der italienischen Großbanken in puncto Zinsüberschuss und die Stärke bei den Gebühreneinnahmen im ersten Quartal fortgesetzt habe, schrieb Analystin Paola Sabbione in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Mit Blick auf die Quartalszahlen bevorzuge sie Intesa Sanpaolo./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2021 / 21:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2021 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. kaufen
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
2,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
kaufen
|Kurs*:
2,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,24%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,33%
|Analyst Name::
Paola Sabbione
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 2,40 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 1,55 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo sieht noch mehr Kredite gefährdet - Gewinnziel steht trotzdem (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman nimmt Intesa Sanpaolo mit 'Neutral' wieder auf (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo legt Milliardensumme für faule Kredite zurück (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|08:35
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|08:35
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|08:35
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|19.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2,22
|0,29%
Aktienempfehlungen
|08:36
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:36
|Hannover Rück Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:35
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:35
|UniCredit Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|08:35
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|08:34
|Daimler overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:33
|VINCI overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:32
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:31
|LafargeHolcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:31
|Daimler overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:30
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:30
|LafargeHolcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08:25
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06:35
|ams Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.04.21
|SAP buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.21
|Pernod Ricard buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.21
|Daimler Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.21
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.21
|London Stock Exchange (LSE Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.21
|RELX Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.04.21
|Nestlé Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.04.21
|Software buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.21
|Roche buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.21
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.21
|Intel buy
|UBS AG
|23.04.21
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.21
|Salzgitter buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.21
|Salzgitter kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.04.21
|KRONES add
|Baader Bank
|23.04.21
|Salzgitter buy
|Baader Bank
|23.04.21
|Sartorius vz Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|23.04.21
|Continental Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|23.04.21
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.21
|Software Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.04.21
|VINCI buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.21
|Daimler buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.04.21
|Air Liquide Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.21
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.21
|Credit Suisse (CS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.21
|Delivery Hero overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.21
|ASML NV overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.21
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.21
|Akzo Nobel buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.04.21
|Deutsche Börse Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|23.04.21
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Baader Bank
|23.04.21
|SAP buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.04.21
|Sartorius vz Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.04.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz market-perform
|Bernstein Research