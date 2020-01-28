ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 2,35 auf 2,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Perspektiven für das Schlussquartal italienischer Banken seien gemischt, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In puncto Bewertung sei derzeit nur die Unicredit-Aktie vielversprechend. Die Intesa-Papiere dürften ihren schon vorhandenen Aufschlag auch bei unerwartetem Gegenwind beibehalten./tih/ag



