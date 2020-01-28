28.01.2020 13:07:34

Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 2,35 auf 2,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Perspektiven für das Schlussquartal italienischer Banken seien gemischt, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In puncto Bewertung sei derzeit nur die Unicredit-Aktie vielversprechend. Die Intesa-Papiere dürften ihren schon vorhandenen Aufschlag auch bei unerwartetem Gegenwind beibehalten./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.01.2020 / 19:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
2,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2,29 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4,69%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2,27 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,73%
Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
13:07 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
27.01.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.01.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform Credit Suisse Group
22.01.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.01.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 2,27 0,00% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Aktienempfehlungen

13:14 UBS Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13:13 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13:13 Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13:11 EVOTEC buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:10 zooplus Underweight Barclays Capital
13:10 BMW Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
13:10 Philips overweight Barclays Capital
13:10 Vivendi buy UBS AG
13:10 Ströer buy UBS AG
13:09 UniCredit buy UBS AG
13:09 Uber buy UBS AG
13:09 SAP overweight Barclays Capital
13:09 Sixt buy UBS AG
13:08 TOTAL overweight Barclays Capital
13:08 JUST EAT overweight Barclays Capital
13:07 Scout24 buy UBS AG
13:07 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
13:07 Fiat Chrysler (FCA Neutral UBS AG
13:07 SAP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13:07 Continental Neutral UBS AG
13:06 Valeo SA buy UBS AG
13:06 Daimler Neutral UBS AG
13:06 BMW Neutral UBS AG
13:03 Euronext NV overweight Barclays Capital
13:02 Deutsche Börse Equal weight Barclays Capital
13:01 Ryanair buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:08 WACKER CHEMIE Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:05 SAP buy Commerzbank AG
12:03 zooplus Hold Commerzbank AG
11:38 eBay Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:31 Facebook buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:29 Amazon buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:27 Alphabet A (ex Google buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:09 Merck Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:05 JENOPTIK buy Warburg Research
11:05 GEA Sell Warburg Research
11:05 Sartorius vz Hold Warburg Research
11:04 WACKER CHEMIE Hold Warburg Research
11:04 STMicroelectronics overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:04 SAP buy Warburg Research
11:01 zooplus overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:59 Air France-KLM kaufen Kepler Cheuvreux
10:59 Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:47 Delivery Hero buy UBS AG
10:47 GEA Neutral UBS AG
10:42 International Consolidated Airlines Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
10:42 GEA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
10:42 JENOPTIK Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
10:42 WACKER CHEMIE buy UBS AG
10:41 Lufthansa Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store