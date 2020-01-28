Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 2,35 auf 2,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Perspektiven für das Schlussquartal italienischer Banken seien gemischt, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In puncto Bewertung sei derzeit nur die Unicredit-Aktie vielversprechend. Die Intesa-Papiere dürften ihren schon vorhandenen Aufschlag auch bei unerwartetem Gegenwind beibehalten./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.01.2020 / 19:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,29 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,69%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,27 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,73%
|Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|13:07
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.01.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.01.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.01.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.01.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2,27
|0,00%
