23.11.2020 13:02:39

Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,20 auf 2,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee rechnet damit, dass sich die italienische Großbank bis 2023 von faulen Krediten im Volumen von rund 12 Milliarden Euro trennen wird. Dies eröffne der Aktie weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial, schrieb sie in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.11.2020 / 17:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.11.2020 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
2,40 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,88 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
27,66%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1,94 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,42%
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 1,94 -0,34%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 1,94 -0,34% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

