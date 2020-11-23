Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,20 auf 2,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee rechnet damit, dass sich die italienische Großbank bis 2023 von faulen Krediten im Volumen von rund 12 Milliarden Euro trennen wird. Dies eröffne der Aktie weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial, schrieb sie in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.11.2020 / 17:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.11.2020 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,66%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,42%
|Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|1,94
|-0,34%
