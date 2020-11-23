NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,20 auf 2,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee rechnet damit, dass sich die italienische Großbank bis 2023 von faulen Krediten im Volumen von rund 12 Milliarden Euro trennen wird. Dies eröffne der Aktie weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial, schrieb sie in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.11.2020 / 17:09 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.11.2020 / 00:15 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.