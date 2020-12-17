Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee passte ihr Bewertungsmodell für die italienische Großbank in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an die jüngsten Dividendenempfehlungen der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) an./edh/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.12.2020 / 13:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.12.2020 / 13:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|15:45
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

