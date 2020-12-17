NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee passte ihr Bewertungsmodell für die italienische Großbank in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an die jüngsten Dividendenempfehlungen der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) an./edh/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.12.2020 / 13:02 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.12.2020 / 13:15 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.