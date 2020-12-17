17.12.2020 15:45:43

Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee passte ihr Bewertungsmodell für die italienische Großbank in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an die jüngsten Dividendenempfehlungen der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) an./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.12.2020 / 13:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.12.2020 / 13:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
2,40 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,95 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23,08%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1,95 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,06%
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 1,95 0,11%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 1,95 0,11% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

