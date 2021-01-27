27.01.2021 09:02:13

Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Intesa Sanpaolo mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Insgesamt habe man eine positive Haltung zum italienischen Bankensektor, hieß es in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie von Analystin Paola Sabbione. Dafür sprächen zum einen die Qualität der verwalteten Anlagen und zum anderen die Aussicht auf eine Konsolidierung der Bankenlandschaft des Landes. Intesa sei die präferierte Aktie im europäischen Sektor./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2021 / 15:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2021 / 16:45 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
2,40 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,83 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
31,38%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1,82 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,22%
Analyst Name::
Paola Sabbione 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

