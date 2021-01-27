Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Intesa Sanpaolo mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Insgesamt habe man eine positive Haltung zum italienischen Bankensektor, hieß es in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie von Analystin Paola Sabbione. Dafür sprächen zum einen die Qualität der verwalteten Anlagen und zum anderen die Aussicht auf eine Konsolidierung der Bankenlandschaft des Landes. Intesa sei die präferierte Aktie im europäischen Sektor./bek/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2021 / 15:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2021 / 16:45 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
2,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31,38%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,22%
|Analyst Name::
Paola Sabbione
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 2,40 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 1,55 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo sieht noch mehr Kredite gefährdet - Gewinnziel steht trotzdem (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman nimmt Intesa Sanpaolo mit 'Neutral' wieder auf (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo legt Milliardensumme für faule Kredite zurück (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 2 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|01.07.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|09:02
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|09:02
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|09:02
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|06.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|1,82
|-1,58%
Aktienempfehlungen
|12:58
|TRATON Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|12:55
|GEA Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:44
|RTL overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:21
|Microsoft overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:20
|Software Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:10
|Porsche Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|12:09
|Amazon overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:08
|Sartorius vz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:05
|Vonovia kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:05
|JENOPTIK buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:03
|Siemens Healthineers buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:02
|Software Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:01
|ZEAL Network buy
|Warburg Research
|12:01
|Symrise Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:59
|Sartorius vz Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:58
|Software Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:58
|JENOPTIK buy
|Warburg Research
|11:57
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Warburg Research
|11:55
|Schaeffler Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:54
|KRONES buy
|Warburg Research
|11:53
|LANXESS kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:52
|Dürr buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:52
|Schaeffler Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:52
|TRATON Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|11:51
|Siemens Healthineers kaufen
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:39
|UBS buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:38
|LANXESS buy
|Warburg Research
|11:38
|TRATON Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:36
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:36
|RTL Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:35
|TUI Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|11:34
|Software Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:31
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:31
|BHP Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:31
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:30
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:30
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:10
|Credit Suisse (CS buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:07
|Barclays Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:05
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:04
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:25
|Software buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:20
|Diageo Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:20
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:14
|SAP Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:13
|Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:09
|Lufthansa market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|10:07
|Air France-KLM market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|10:01
|Ryanair Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:57
|LOréal overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.