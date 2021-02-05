NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Intesa Sanpaolo nach Jahreszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Die italienische Bank habe sehr starke Resultate vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 13:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 13:08 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.