Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Intesa Sanpaolo vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Kleinere Änderungen an ihren Schätzungen hätten keine Auswirkungen auf ihr Anlageurteil sowie das Kursziel für die Aktie der italienischen Bank, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.04.2021 / 22:15 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.04.2021 / 22:16 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
2,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,60%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,89%
|Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 2,40 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 1,55 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo sieht noch mehr Kredite gefährdet - Gewinnziel steht trotzdem (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman nimmt Intesa Sanpaolo mit 'Neutral' wieder auf (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo legt Milliardensumme für faule Kredite zurück (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2,25
|-0,31%
