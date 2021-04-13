 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight von JP Morgan Chase & Co. - 13.04.21 - BÖRSE ONLINE
13.04.2021 09:10:33

Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Intesa Sanpaolo vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Kleinere Änderungen an ihren Schätzungen hätten keine Auswirkungen auf ihr Anlageurteil sowie das Kursziel für die Aktie der italienischen Bank, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.04.2021 / 22:15 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.04.2021 / 22:16 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
2,70 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
2,26 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
19,60%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2,25 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,89%
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

