Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,70 auf 2,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee hob nach der Zahlenvorlage zum ersten Quartal der italienischen Bank ihre Gewinnschätzungen bis 2023 an. Hauptgrund seien höhere Gebühren, wodurch der schwächere Trend bei den Nettozinserträgen mehr als ausgeglichen werde, schrieb Lee in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.05.2021 / 08:26 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.05.2021 / 08:29 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
2,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,63%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,69%
|Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Intesa Sanpaolo überrascht mit Gewinnsprung (dpa-AFX)
|05.05.21
|Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 2,40 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 1,55 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo sieht noch mehr Kredite gefährdet - Gewinnziel steht trotzdem (dpa-AFX)
|04.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman nimmt Intesa Sanpaolo mit 'Neutral' wieder auf (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' - Ziel 2 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|04.08.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|11:00
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|06.05.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.05.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2,32
|-2,09%
