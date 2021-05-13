13.05.2021 11:00:31

Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,70 auf 2,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee hob nach der Zahlenvorlage zum ersten Quartal der italienischen Bank ihre Gewinnschätzungen bis 2023 an. Hauptgrund seien höhere Gebühren, wodurch der schwächere Trend bei den Nettozinserträgen mehr als ausgeglichen werde, schrieb Lee in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.05.2021 / 08:26 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.05.2021 / 08:29 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 2,32 -2,09% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

