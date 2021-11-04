DAX 16.031 0,5%  MDAX 35.872 0,9%  Dow 36.067 -0,3%  Nasdaq 16.310 1,0%  Gold 1.792 1,1%  TecDAX 3.943 0,6%  EStoxx50 4.331 0,5%  Nikkei 29.794 0,9%  Dollar 1,1548 -0,6%  Öl 82,1 0,9% 
Bitcoin + Gold: Rendite, Rally, Risiken: So überstehen Sie die Inflation
04.11.2021 12:12:06

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 3,1 Euro belassen. Die sehr soliden operativen Trends der Bank hätten den Grundstein für den nächsten Geschäftsplan gelegt, schrieb Analystin Paola Sabbione in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2021 / 20:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.11.2021 / 20:51 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
3,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,51 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23,73%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
2,46 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,81%
Analyst Name::
Paola Sabbione 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

