Nokia Equal weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Nokia nach Quartalszahlen von 3,50 auf 3,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die Fokussierung des Netzwerkausrüsters auf die Steigerung der Profitabilität - notfalls auch auf Kosten des Wachstums - zahle sich aus, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Gewinnprognosen für die Jahre 2020 bis 2022./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2020 / 20:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2020 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
3,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
4,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,95%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
4,23 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,09%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Gardiner
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|4,23
|7,30%
