03.08.2020 07:45:19

Nokia Equal weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Nokia nach Quartalszahlen von 3,50 auf 3,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die Fokussierung des Netzwerkausrüsters auf die Steigerung der Profitabilität - notfalls auch auf Kosten des Wachstums - zahle sich aus, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Gewinnprognosen für die Jahre 2020 bis 2022./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2020 / 20:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) Equal weight
Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
3,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
4,08 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,95%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
4,23 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,09%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Gardiner 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) 4,23 7,30%

