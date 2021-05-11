Nokia Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Nokia von 3,20 auf 4,10 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das höhere Kursziel reflektiere die neue Berichtsstruktur des Telekomausrüsters und seine geänderten Prognosen für die Finnen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2021 / 21:04 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
4,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
4,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,57%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
4,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,94%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|11.05.21
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.21
|Nokia overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.04.21
|Nokia buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.21
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.04.21
|Nokia Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|4,06
|0,30%
