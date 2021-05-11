11.05.2021 22:29:42

Nokia Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Nokia von 3,20 auf 4,10 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das höhere Kursziel reflektiere die neue Berichtsstruktur des Telekomausrüsters und seine geänderten Prognosen für die Finnen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2021 / 21:04 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) Neutral
Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
4,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
4,04 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1,57%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
4,06 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,94%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) 4,06 0,30% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

