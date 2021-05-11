NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Nokia von 3,20 auf 4,10 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das höhere Kursziel reflektiere die neue Berichtsstruktur des Telekomausrüsters und seine geänderten Prognosen für die Finnen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2021 / 21:04 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.