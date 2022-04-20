NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 6700 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe angesichts gesunkener Eisenerz-Volumina ein schwieriges Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Christopher LaFemina in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Corona-bedingte Arbeitsausfälle und Anlaufschwierigkeiten an einer Förderstätte hätten belastet./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.04.2022 / 20:58 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.04.2022 / 20:58 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.