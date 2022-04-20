DAX 14.299 1,0%  MDAX 31.073 1,1%  Dow 34.911 1,5%  Nasdaq 14.210 2,2%  Gold 1.954 0,2%  TecDAX 3.253 1,4%  EStoxx50 3.892 1,6%  Nikkei 27.218 0,9%  Dollar 1,0847 0,5%  Öl 108,4 0,8% 
Depot eröffnen


+++ BÖRSE ONLINE Hebel-Depot: Exklusive Transaktionsmeldungen für Abonnenten +++ Jetzt im Kennenlern-Angebot sichern +++ -w-

20.04.2022 11:01:01

Rio Tinto Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 6700 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe angesichts gesunkener Eisenerz-Volumina ein schwieriges Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Christopher LaFemina in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Corona-bedingte Arbeitsausfälle und Anlaufschwierigkeiten an einer Förderstätte hätten belastet./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.04.2022 / 20:58 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.04.2022 / 20:58 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Hold
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
67,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
59,41 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
12,78%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Christopher LaFemina 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Rio Tinto plc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
11:01 Rio Tinto Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.04.22 Rio Tinto Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.04.22 Rio Tinto Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.04.22 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.04.22 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rio Tinto plc 72,39 -3,57% Rio Tinto plc

Aktienempfehlungen

12:08 Netflix Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:24 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:18 Zur Rose Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:11 LANXESS Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:06 Danone Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:05 RWE Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:02 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:01 Rio Tinto Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:57 Rheinmetall Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
10:53 Scout24 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:51 L'Oréal Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:51 Netflix Neutral Credit Suisse Group
10:48 Netflix Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10:45 EVOTEC Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:36 Delivery Hero Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:35 Netflix Neutral UBS AG
10:33 Siemens Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:32 Allianz Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:30 Siemens Energy Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:29 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:28 Just Eat Takeaway.com Market-Perform Bernstein Research
10:27 Henkel vz. Buy Warburg Research
10:26 Südzucker Sell Warburg Research
10:25 LANXESS Buy Warburg Research
10:23 Amadeus IT Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:22 TeamViewer Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:20 Software Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:44 SAP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:40 Danone Outperform Bernstein Research
09:39 L'Oréal Outperform Bernstein Research
09:30 Delivery Hero Outperform Bernstein Research
09:27 CRH Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:27 ASML NV Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:27 Credit Suisse Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:26 Danone Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:41 Just Eat Takeaway.com Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:40 Ahold Delhaize Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:39 Siemens Energy Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:37 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:28 Covestro Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:25 Evonik Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:23 LANXESS Buy UBS AG
07:10 L'Oréal Buy UBS AG
06:58 L'Oréal Overweight Barclays Capital
19.04.22 LANXESS Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.04.22 Renault Neutral Credit Suisse Group
19.04.22 Schaeffler Neutral Credit Suisse Group
19.04.22 Volkswagen Outperform Credit Suisse Group
19.04.22 Mercedes-Benz Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
19.04.22 Airbus Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
App Store Play Store
© 2022 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store