Rio Tinto Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 6700 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe angesichts gesunkener Eisenerz-Volumina ein schwieriges Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Christopher LaFemina in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Corona-bedingte Arbeitsausfälle und Anlaufschwierigkeiten an einer Förderstätte hätten belastet./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.04.2022 / 20:58 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.04.2022 / 20:58 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|11:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.04.22
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.04.22
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.04.22
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.04.22
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
