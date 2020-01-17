17.01.2020 20:22:15

Rio Tinto Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal von 4850 auf 4890 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Förderstatistiken für die einzelnen Bodenschätze seien mit Ausnahme von Kupfer solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. O'Kane passte sein Kursziel entsprechend nach oben an. Gleichwohl leide der Gewinn je Aktie des Rohstoffkonzerns weiter unter fallenden Eisenerzpreisen./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 17:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 17:47 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Neutral
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
48,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
46,62 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4,90%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name::
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

17.01.20 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.20 Rio Tinto Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
17.01.20 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.01.20 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09.01.20 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Rio Tinto plc 54,80 3,20%

Rio Tinto plc 54,80 3,20% Rio Tinto plc

