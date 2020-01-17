NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal von 4850 auf 4890 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Förderstatistiken für die einzelnen Bodenschätze seien mit Ausnahme von Kupfer solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. O'Kane passte sein Kursziel entsprechend nach oben an. Gleichwohl leide der Gewinn je Aktie des Rohstoffkonzerns weiter unter fallenden Eisenerzpreisen./la/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 17:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 17:47 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.