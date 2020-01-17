Rio Tinto Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal von 4850 auf 4890 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Förderstatistiken für die einzelnen Bodenschätze seien mit Ausnahme von Kupfer solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. O'Kane passte sein Kursziel entsprechend nach oben an. Gleichwohl leide der Gewinn je Aktie des Rohstoffkonzerns weiter unter fallenden Eisenerzpreisen./la/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 17:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 17:47 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
48,90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
46,62 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,90%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|Analyst Name::
Dominic O'Kane
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto plc
|54,80
|3,20%
