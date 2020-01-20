Rio Tinto Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionsdaten für das vierte Quartal 2019 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4250 Pence belassen. Nach einem schwachen ersten Halbjahr hätten sich die Geschäfte erholt, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das laufende Jahr bleibe etwas hinter den Erwartungen zurück./bek/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 13:08 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
42,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
46,84 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,27%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|Analyst Name::
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc
|ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 4630 Pence (dpa-AFX)
|19.12.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Rio Tinto auf 5500 Pence - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|12.09.19
|Bergbaukonzern Rio Tinto profitiert von höheren Preisen für Eisenerz (dpa-AFX)
|01.08.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Rio Tinto auf 5580 Pence - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|16.07.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 4100 Pence (dpa-AFX)
|16.07.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Buy' - Ziel 5450 Pence (dpa-AFX)
|16.07.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 3900 Pence (dpa-AFX)
|19.06.19
|Bergbaukonzern Rio Tinto rechnet mit weniger Eisenerzlieferungen (dpa-AFX)
|19.06.19
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Rio Tinto plc
|15:38
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:59
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.20
|Rio Tinto Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.01.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15:38
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:59
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.20
|Rio Tinto Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.01.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07.11.19
|Rio Tinto buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.19
|Rio Tinto overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.11.19
|Rio Tinto buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.11.19
|Rio Tinto buy
|HSBC
|31.10.19
|Rio Tinto overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11.12.19
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.11.19
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.19
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.19
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.19
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15:38
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:59
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.20
|Rio Tinto Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.01.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto plc
|54,84
|0,07%
Aktienempfehlungen
|15:43
|BBVA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:42
|QIAGEN Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:40
|adidas Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:40
|JENOPTIK Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:40
|Varta Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:40
|Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:39
|Vonovia Halten
|DZ BANK
|15:39
|Drägerwerk vz Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:39
|Kering buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:39
|Infineon Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:38
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:38
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:36
|Unilever NV buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:36
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:36
|Unilever buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:35
|Siemens buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:34
|Siemens Healthineers Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:30
|Fresenius overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:29
|Südzucker Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:29
|LEONI Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:25
|KION GROUP Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|15:25
|Deutsche Bank Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15:23
|Commerzbank Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15:21
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:20
|HUGO BOSS Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|15:17
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:11
|Ryanair buy
|UBS AG
|15:09
|Deutsche Börse buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:08
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|15:04
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:00
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|14:59
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:58
|KION GROUP buy
|UBS AG
|12:33
|Fraport Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:22
|EON Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:21
|Engie (ex GDF Suez buy
|UBS AG
|12:18
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|12:14
|National Grid Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:13
|Iberdrola SA Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:11
|Enel buy
|UBS AG
|11:53
|ASOS Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11:50
|KION GROUP Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11:41
|Evonik kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:41
|RWE buy
|UBS AG
|11:35
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:32
|JCDecaux Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:27
|Scout24 buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:24
|SGL Carbon Sell
|Baader Bank
|11:24
|FUCHS PETROLUB Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11:24
|PUMA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.