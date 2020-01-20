20.01.2020 14:59:20

Rio Tinto Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionsdaten für das vierte Quartal 2019 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4250 Pence belassen. Nach einem schwachen ersten Halbjahr hätten sich die Geschäfte erholt, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das laufende Jahr bleibe etwas hinter den Erwartungen zurück./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 13:08 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Neutral
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
42,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
46,84 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,27%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name::
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Aktienempfehlungen zu Rio Tinto plc

15:38 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
14:59 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
17.01.20 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.20 Rio Tinto Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
17.01.20 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

