ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionsdaten für das vierte Quartal 2019 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4250 Pence belassen. Nach einem schwachen ersten Halbjahr hätten sich die Geschäfte erholt, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das laufende Jahr bleibe etwas hinter den Erwartungen zurück./bek/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / 13:08 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.