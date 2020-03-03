03.03.2020 15:18:18

Rio Tinto Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach einem Treffen mit dem Top-Management auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4250 Pence belassen. Der erwartete Preisrückgang für Eisenerz dürfte die Aktie des Bergbaukonzerns deckeln, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2020 / 15:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.03.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Neutral
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
42,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
38,32 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
10,91%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name::
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:18 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
28.02.20 Rio Tinto buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.02.20 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
26.02.20 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.02.20 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rio Tinto plc 44,45 1,94% Rio Tinto plc

