ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach einem Treffen mit dem Top-Management auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4250 Pence belassen. Der erwartete Preisrückgang für Eisenerz dürfte die Aktie des Bergbaukonzerns deckeln, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2020 / 15:25 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.03.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



