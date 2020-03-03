Rio Tinto Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach einem Treffen mit dem Top-Management auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4250 Pence belassen. Der erwartete Preisrückgang für Eisenerz dürfte die Aktie des Bergbaukonzerns deckeln, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2020 / 15:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.03.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
42,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
38,32 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,91%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|Analyst Name::
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto plc
|44,45
|1,94%
