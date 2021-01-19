NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5950 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe das Jahr 2020 in starker Verfassung abgeschlossen, schrieb Analyst Jack O'Brien in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Förderausblick auf 2021 sei weitgehend "in line" mit seinen Erwartungen./edh/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 07:37 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.