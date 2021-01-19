NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7100 Pence belassen. Die Förderkennziffern des Bergbaukonzerns seien solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Dominic O'Kane in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf die Eisenerzlieferungen für 2021 sei beruhigend, aber konservativ im Vergleich zur Prognose für 2020./edh/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 06:49 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 07:01 / GMT



