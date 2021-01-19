Rio Tinto overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal von 7100 auf 7000 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Dominic O'Kane passte seine Prognosen für den Bergbaukonzern in einer am Dienstag aktualisierten Studie an die Rohstoff-Förderkennziffern und den Ausblick auf 2021 an./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 09:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 09:13 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc overweight
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
66,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,79%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Dominic O'Kane
|KGV*:
-
