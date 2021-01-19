19.01.2021 12:56:42

Rio Tinto overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum vierten Quartal von 7100 auf 7000 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Dominic O'Kane passte seine Prognosen für den Bergbaukonzern in einer am Dienstag aktualisierten Studie an die Rohstoff-Förderkennziffern und den Ausblick auf 2021 an./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 09:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 09:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc overweight
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
70,00 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
66,80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4,79%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:56 Rio Tinto overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:39 Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:32 Rio Tinto overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:31 Rio Tinto buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.01.21 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rio Tinto plc 66,80 -0,96% Rio Tinto plc

