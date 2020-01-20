NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionsdaten von 3900 auf 3800 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Wegen voraussichtlich höherer Kosten in der Eisernerzförderung bliebt Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit seinen Schätzungen unter dem Marktkonsens. Im zweiten Halbjahr werde sich für den Bergwerkskonzern das Eisenerz-Umfeld eintrüben./bek/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2020 / 17:38 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2020 / 00:15 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.