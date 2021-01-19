NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 6100 auf 6000 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Trotz der Aussicht auf eine attraktive Dividendenrendite seien die Papiere des Bergwerkskonzerns hoch bewertet, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Positiv stimme ihn gleichwohl ein starker Markt für Eisenerz./bek/he



