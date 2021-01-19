19.01.2021 19:38:05

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 6100 auf 6000 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Trotz der Aussicht auf eine attraktive Dividendenrendite seien die Papiere des Bergwerkskonzerns hoch bewertet, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Positiv stimme ihn gleichwohl ein starker Markt für Eisenerz./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 12:26 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 12:26 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
60,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
67,01 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-10,46%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

