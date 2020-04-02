Wettlauf um Corona-Impfstoff: Welche Aktien vorne liegen. Ab heute in BÖRSE ONLINE - jetzt die digitale Ausgabe ordern!-w-
02.04.2020 12:04:52

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 59 auf 71 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Ab Januar 2022 müssten nun alle Ärzte in Deutschland elektronische Rezepte verschreiben, wovon die Umsätze der Shop Apotheke erheblich profitieren könnten, hieß es in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
71,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
59,80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18,73%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
56,70 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,22%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

