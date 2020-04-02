Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 59 auf 71 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Ab Januar 2022 müssten nun alle Ärzte in Deutschland elektronische Rezepte verschreiben, wovon die Umsätze der Shop Apotheke erheblich profitieren könnten, hieß es in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
71,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
59,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,73%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
56,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,22%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke nehmen Anlauf auf Vorwochenhoch (dpa-AFX)
|23.03.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke nach Bilanzvorlage stark gefragt (dpa-AFX)
|17.03.20
|Shop Apotheke will 2020 erstmals in Gewinnzone - Aktie legt klar zu (dpa-AFX)
|17.03.20
|Shop Apotheke legt 2019 kräftig zu (dpa-AFX)
|21.01.20
|Shop Apotheke hält Wachstumstempo in etwa - Prognose präzisiert (dpa-AFX)
|14.11.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays startet Shop Apotheke mit 'Overweight' - Ziel 45 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|16.10.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser senkt Ziel für Shop Apotheke - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|14.10.19
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke profitiert von Optimismus für Schlussquartal (dpa-AFX)
|11.10.19
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|12:04
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.03.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.03.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.01.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|12:04
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.03.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.03.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.01.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|12:04
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.03.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.03.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.01.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15.03.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|24.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|17.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|56,70
|-3,08%
Aktienempfehlungen
|15:23
|Aareal Bank Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14:13
|Altria Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:11
|TeamViewer kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13:58
|Nemetschek Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:37
|Swiss Re Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:34
|SAP buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:34
|HELLA GmbH & buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:33
|AXA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:33
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:33
|Zurich Insurance Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:32
|Hannover Rück Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:32
|Prudential Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:32
|Allianz Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:31
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:24
|HELLA GmbH & kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13:21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:21
|Daimler Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:21
|BMW Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:15
|Continental kaufen
|Warburg Research
|13:10
|Schneider Electric Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:08
|HELLA GmbH & Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13:07
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:07
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:06
|INDUS Hold
|Warburg Research
|13:02
|freenet Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|13:02
|Fielmann neutral
|Independent Research GmbH
|12:56
|Siemens Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:51
|HELLA GmbH & buy
|UBS AG
|12:44
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|12:41
|ElringKlinger Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|12:34
|DEUTZ Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:33
|HELLA GmbH & buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:32
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:28
|RATIONAL buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:27
|GRENKE buy
|Warburg Research
|12:27
|SGL Carbon Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:26
|HELLA GmbH & overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:25
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:25
|Deutsche Telekom kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:25
|Rocket Internet overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:25
|BP buy
|UBS AG
|12:24
|Allianz buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:24
|Zalando Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:11
|Morgan Stanley neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:07
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:07
|JPMorgan Chase & Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:05
|Goldman Sachs buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:04
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:04
|Wirecard buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:03
|Citigroup Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG