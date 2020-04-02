FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 59 auf 71 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Ab Januar 2022 müssten nun alle Ärzte in Deutschland elektronische Rezepte verschreiben, wovon die Umsätze der Shop Apotheke erheblich profitieren könnten, hieß es in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



