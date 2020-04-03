Warum es in der Krise, also genau jetzt, Sinn macht, einen Sparplan zu starten-w-
Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 60 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe ein starkes erstes Quartal hinter sich und begünstigt von der Virus-Pandemie die Jahresziele für den Umsatz angehoben, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.04.2020 / 08:37 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.04.2020 / 08:38 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

