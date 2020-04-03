Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 60 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe ein starkes erstes Quartal hinter sich und begünstigt von der Virus-Pandemie die Jahresziele für den Umsatz angehoben, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.04.2020 / 08:37 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.04.2020 / 08:38 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
60,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
62,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,15%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
61,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,28%
|Analyst Name::
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11:21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:34
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.04.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.03.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|61,10
|6,26%
