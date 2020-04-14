Warum es in der Krise, also genau jetzt, Sinn macht, einen Sparplan zu starten-w-
14.04.2020 10:51:47

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen und einer Kapitalerhöhung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für den Gewinn je Aktie wegen der Platzierung der Anteilscheine nun gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Maßnahme dürfte das strukturelle Wachstum des Online-Arzneimittelhändlers weiter sichern./kro/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 08:00 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 08:09 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA 		Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
64,90 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15,56%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
64,50 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,28%
Analyst Name::
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
10:51 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
06.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 64,50 2,22% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Aktienempfehlungen

12:36 Takeawaycom Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:27 Sanofi buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:25 ArcelorMittal buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:25 AstraZeneca buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:20 HUGO BOSS Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:18 Gerresheimer buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:55 Delivery Hero buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:50 Scout24 buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:48 SAP Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:38 Vivendi buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:33 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
11:33 Apple buy UBS AG
11:32 Infineon buy UBS AG
11:29 Diageo buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:24 DWS Group GmbH & buy UBS AG
11:21 Zurich Insurance Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:20 Assicurazioni Generali Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:20 AXA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:19 Allianz buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:11 BAUER Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11:00 Wacker Neuson buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10:54 Drägerwerk vz Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
10:51 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10:49 Evonik buy Warburg Research
10:48 Dr Hönle buy Warburg Research
10:46 Drägerwerk vz Hold Warburg Research
10:36 Evonik Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:35 Covestro buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:31 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform Bernstein Research
10:17 VINCI Equal weight Barclays Capital
10:17 Enel Equal weight Barclays Capital
10:16 Iberdrola SA overweight Barclays Capital
10:16 National Grid kaufen Barclays Capital
10:16 RWE overweight Barclays Capital
10:15 ASOS Equal weight Barclays Capital
10:15 Airbus overweight Barclays Capital
09:57 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09:56 JCDecaux Hold HSBC
09:55 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:52 Deutsche Bank verkaufen Barclays Capital
09:52 Bechtle add Baader Bank
09:52 Credit Suisse (CS Underweight Barclays Capital
09:51 UBS Underweight Barclays Capital
09:49 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:45 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:37 Ströer buy HSBC
09:37 SAP buy HSBC
09:36 Novo Nordisk overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:32 AstraZeneca overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:16 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Hold HSBC
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store