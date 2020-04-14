Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen und einer Kapitalerhöhung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für den Gewinn je Aktie wegen der Platzierung der Anteilscheine nun gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Maßnahme dürfte das strukturelle Wachstum des Online-Arzneimittelhändlers weiter sichern./kro/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 08:00 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 08:09 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
75,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
64,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,56%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
64,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,28%
|Analyst Name::
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|64,50
|2,22%
