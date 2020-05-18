Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen von 75 auf 100 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Resultate markierten einen Entwicklungssprung für die Online-Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Denn neben einem starken Umsatzplus von 33 Prozent habe das Unternehmen erstmals ein positives operatives Ergebnis (Ebitda) erreicht. Der Experte schraubte deshalb seine Ergebnisprognosen für die Jahre 2020 bis 2022 deutlich nach oben./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / 16:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
100,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
87,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,77%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
93,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,53%
|Analyst Name::
Gerhard Orgonas
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|93,00
|6,16%
