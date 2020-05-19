Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 69 auf 110 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Unternehmen könnte für Amazon Pharmacy zum Übernahmeziel oder Gegner werden, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Seiner Bewertung legt der Experte nun die Schätzungen für 2023 zugrunde./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
110,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
94,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,03%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
91,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,09%
|Analyst Name::
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
|10:29
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08:53
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|89,10
|-4,50%
