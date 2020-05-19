Trotz Corona-Krise hohes Wachstum und dicke Gewinne: Sieben Tech-Super-Aktien. In der neuen €uro am Sonntag. Jetzt digital lesen.-w-
19.05.2020 10:29:05

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 69 auf 110 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Unternehmen könnte für Amazon Pharmacy zum Übernahmeziel oder Gegner werden, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Seiner Bewertung legt der Experte nun die Schätzungen für 2023 zugrunde./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
94,80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
16,03%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
91,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,09%
Analyst Name::
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
10:29 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
08:53 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
07.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Citigroup Corp.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 89,10 -4,50% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Aktienempfehlungen

12:53 Salzgitter Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:52 Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:51 Siemens Healthineers buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:19 ArcelorMittal Outperform Credit Suisse Group
12:15 thyssenkrupp Equal weight Barclays Capital
12:15 JENOPTIK add Baader Bank
12:14 Grand City Properties kaufen DZ BANK
12:14 RWE overweight Barclays Capital
12:14 EON overweight Barclays Capital
11:45 Lufthansa Outperform Bernstein Research
11:35 OSRAM Verkaufen DZ BANK
10:56 Fresenius Outperform Bernstein Research
10:52 Ryanair buy UBS AG
10:51 GEA Neutral UBS AG
10:47 GlaxoSmithKline buy UBS AG
10:43 Dr Hönle buy Warburg Research
10:37 KWS SAAT buy Warburg Research
10:36 AXA buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:36 HORNBACH buy Warburg Research
10:35 Allianz buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:33 LafargeHolcim overweight Barclays Capital
10:33 Saint-Gobain overweight Barclays Capital
10:33 CRH Underweight Barclays Capital
10:32 HeidelbergCement Underweight Barclays Capital
10:30 1&1 Drillisch Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
10:30 United Internet buy Kepler Cheuvreux
10:29 thyssenkrupp Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
10:29 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
10:28 KWS SAAT Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
10:23 London Stock Exchange (LSE Neutral UBS AG
10:22 Scout24 buy UBS AG
09:57 Deutsche Telekom buy UBS AG
09:49 thyssenkrupp buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:47 Lloyds Banking Group buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:47 Salesforce buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:46 Telecom Italia buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:46 Commerzbank Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09:45 STRATEC buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:45 Ryanair buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:45 Grand City Properties buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:44 Merck Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:56 Ryanair buy HSBC
08:55 BASF buy HSBC
08:53 Dürr buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08:53 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08:36 thyssenkrupp buy Baader Bank
08:23 ProSiebenSat1 Media Neutral Oddo BHF
08:15 Uniper buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:08 Swiss Re Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:07 Talanx buy HSBC
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store