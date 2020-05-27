Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach dem massiven Kursanstieg seit dem Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie von 52 auf 140 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Eine Kursverdopplung seit Jahresbeginn dürfte nicht das Ende der Fahnenstange sein, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Beste stehe den Online-Apotheken noch bevor. Der Experte hält weitere 100 Prozent an Kursgewinnen in den nächsten 18 Monaten für möglich./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.05.2020 / 00:45 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
99,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
41,27%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
93,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,21%
|Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp
|KGV*:
-
