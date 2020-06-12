FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Aktie der Shop Apotheke auf die Liste der "Europe Smidcaps" gesetzt. Die Einstufung lautet weiterhin "Buy" mit einem unveränderten Kursziel von 140 Euro. Damit zähle das Papier der Online-Apotheke unter den kleineren bis mittelgroßen Werten zu seinen acht "Top Picks" im Juni, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen profitiere ab Ende 2021 von der Verschreibung elektronischer Rezepte im wichtigen deutschen Markt./ajx/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.06.2020 / 01:09 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.